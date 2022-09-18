Jogi: Punjabi veteran star Gurdas Maan reviews Diljit Dosanjh's film, calls it 'bakamaal'

Gurdas Maan- Diljit Dosanjh

Veteran Punjabi star, singer Gurdas Maan reacted on Diljit Dosanjh's recent-released film Jogi, and called it 'bakamaal.' Long Da Lishkara star shared his views about the film on Twitter and heaped praises for the real depiction of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

On his Twitter, Maan said, "Mittar Pyaarey nu, Haal Mureedan da kehna (folded hands emoji) jinna ne JOGI nahin dekheya please jaakey dekho, bahut hi Bakamaal kam keeta hai poori team ne. Wah #JogiOnNetflix."

Mittar Pyaarey nu, Haal Mureedan da kehna jinna ne JOGI nahin dekheya please jaakey dekho, bahut hi Bakamaal kam keeta hai poori team ne wah #JogiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/nRm04C1FL1 — Gurdas Maan (@gurdasmaan) September 17, 2022

Even Delhi secretary Impreet Singh Bakshi reacted to the film. On his Twitter he wrote, "I Request All Nationalists Friends to Watch & Promote Movie #JogiOnNetflix on #1984SikhGenocide This Movie Depicts How Cong Sponsored Goons Killed, Raped, Looted 10000 Sikh Families in Delhi, We Thanked Whole Crew of The Movie & @diljitdosanjh For Showing Truth To Future Generations."

I Request All Nationalists Friends to Watch & Promote Movie #JogiOnNetflix on #1984SikhGenocide This Movie Depicts How Cong Sponsored Goons Killed,Raped,Looted 10000 Sikh Families in Delhi,We Thanked Whole Crew of The Movie & @diljitdosanjh For Showing Truth To Future Generations pic.twitter.com/Q4KAZ34zqT — Impreet Singh Bakshi ਇਮਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ੀ (@impreetsbakshi) September 18, 2022

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film Jogi is set during the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre, an event the actor-singer insists should be called a "genocide". Violence erupted in Delhi and other parts of the country after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984. Over 3,000 Sikhs were killed across India. Most were killed in Delhi.

"We should not call it riots, the right word is genocide. When there is a two-sided fight between people, then it is a riot. According to me, it should be called genocide," Dosanjh, who was born in January of the same year, told PTI in an interview. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, "Jogi" is a Hindi feature film which explores the agony of the Sikh community in the national capital following Gandhi's assassination.

Dosanjh, who plays the titular role in the movie, said the film is a "collective" view of the real-life incidents that took place in 1984. The deep-rooted trauma continues to be part of the community, the 38-year-old actor added. It is not that it happened to one or a few people. I know it happened collectively, with all of us. If I talk about some incidents, it will be personal. We are talking about it collectively in the film. I have been hearing about it since I was born and we are still living with it, he said. Jogi, which will be available on Netflix from Friday, is billed as a thrilling and emotional journey of the fighting spirit of three friends, played by Dosanjh, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Hiten Tejwani.