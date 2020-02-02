'Jawaani Jaaneman' Box Office Report Day 2: Saif Ali Khan's film shows 50% growth on first Saturday

Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman is continuing its decent run at the box office. The film which also stars debutante Alaya F and Tabu in pivotal roles opened on a good note with Rs 3 crore approx. While trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted that the film made Rs 3.24 crore on its opening day.

Now the second-day collections of Jawaani Jaaneman are out and as per the trading website, the film made Rs 4.50 crore approx. This means it showed 50% growth than the opening day and we have to see if it maintains consistency.

Friday - Rs 3 crore approx

Saturday - Rs 4.50 crore approx

TOTAL - Rs 7.50 crore approx

While Taran tweeted, "#JawaaniJaaneman gathers speed on Day 2... Being patronised by its target audience [metros]... Trending much better than #SaifAliKhan’s previous *solo* movies [#Chef, #Kaalakaandi, #Baazaar, #LaalKaptaan]... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr. Total: â‚¹ 7.79 cr. #India biz."

Earlier talking about Jawaani Jaaneman's performance at the box office, trade analyst Girish Johar told Indian Express, "It is an upmarket commercial entertainer. Initially, it will attract the youth and audience of metro cities. Then, depending on word of mouth, it can penetrate accordingly."

The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani. With this flick, Saif and Tabu reunited on the big screen after two decades as they worked together in Hum Saath - Saath Hain (1999).