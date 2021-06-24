Janhvi Kapoor brings 'sexy back' in new steamy photo

Janhvi Kapoor oftens shows off her goofy side on Instagram, having fun with her friends and sister Khushi Kapoor. Earlier today, the 'Dhadak' actor shared a monochrome picture on of herself on social media looking incredibly stunning.

In the monochromatic picture, Janhvi can be seen showing off her bare back with her hair open, which is freely falling on her face as she looks behind right into the camera. The song that plays in the background is 'Akhiyaan' by Danyal Zafar aka Danny Zee, who also happens to be Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar's brother.

Janhvi recently shared a post of her and friends dancing to the viral Temperature Challenge, which has taken the internet by a storm. She is seen grooving with her friends in the video to the song Temperature by Sean Paul. Janhvi captioned it, "Aksa gang is back." Janhvi, is seen dressed in a little black dress pulling off quirlky dance moves.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in horror comedy 'Roohi'. She debuted with the film 'Dhadak', has also starred in films such as 'Ghost Stories' and 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. Her upcoming films include 'Dostana 2' and 'Good Luck Jerry'.