Janata Curfew: Smriti Irani asks participation for #TwitterAntakshari, Karan Johar joins in with wrong song

While Indians are under janata curfew to protect themselves from the spread of coronavirus, textile minister Smriti Irani raised a challenge. Knowing that antakshari is India's favourite way to spend time, she started #TwitterAntakshari. Soon after, Karan Johar joined in, but with the wrong song.

Karan Johar said that antakshari is his favourite time pass activity and went on to sing 'Lag ja gale', a classic and one of the most-loved songs among Indians. The song, however, was not the right song during coronavirus since it meant giving one another a hug, which would only spread coronavirus.

Karan tweeted, "Helloji! Antakshari is my favourite time pass activity! To main Zaroor contribute karna chahoonga...with my favourite song... Lag ja gale ...ke phir ye haseen raat ho na ho...Shayad phir is janam mein mulakat ho na ho......ab aapki bari!!!!"

Smriti Irani then replied to Karan reminding with a facepalm, "Lag jaa gale is the wrong song during #corona" Karan further replied with laughing emojis.

Raising the challenge, Smriti Irani has posted, "We are a 130 crore family so tag karna mushkil hai ki next kaun gaana uthayega isiliye sing / tweet a song coz ye apni marzi wala #TwitterAntakshari hai .." Ekta Kapoor also shared alongside the post, "Joining @smritiirani‘s #twitterAntakshri with one of my favourite songs! Musafir Hoon Yaaron Na Ghar Hai Na Thikaana, Mujhe Chalte Jaana Hai... Bas Chalte Jaana keep the chain going guys!"

See the conversation here:

We are a 130 crore family so tag karna mushkil hai ki next kaun gaana uthayega isiliye sing / tweet a song coz ye apni marzi wala #TwitterAntakshari hai .. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 22, 2020

Helloji! Antakshari is my favourite time pass activity! To main Zaroor contribute karna chahoonga...with my favourite song... Lag ja gale ...ke phir ye haseen raat ho na ho...Shayad phir is janam mein mulakat ho na ho......ab aapki bari!!!! https://t.co/vklGuuVDdP — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2020

Lag jaa gale is the wrong song during #corona — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 22, 2020

Joining @smritiirani ‘s #twitterAntakshri with one of my favourite songs! Musafir Hoon Yaaron Na Ghar Hai Na Thikaana, Mujhe Chalte Jaana Hai... Bas Chalte Jaana keep the chain going guys! https://t.co/1j4BXGgDAr — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) March 22, 2020

Prior to this, Smirit Irani and Karan Johar had conversed on a throwback photo from the times of 'Koffee With Karan', when Johar's pout was missing. He took a dig on his clothes in the photo.