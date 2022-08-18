Search icon
Jacqueline Fernandez says 'it'll be okay' after ED names her as accused in Rs 200 crore money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez shares a motivational post after ED accused her of Rs 200 crore money laundering case with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 06:41 AM IST

Jacqueline Fernandez shares a motivational post after being accused by ED of money laundering with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. While Fernandez didn't directly comment on the case, she re-shared an anonymous motivational quote on her Instagram stories."Dear me, I deserve all good things, I'm powerful, I accept myself. It'll all be ok. I'm strong, I'll achieve my goals and dreams. I can do it."

The 36-year-old actor, known for films such as Kick, Bhoot Police and most recently Vikrant Rona, is the only accused named in the latest charge sheet. She has been questioned multiple times by the ED in this case, the last being in June. Fernandez, a Sri Lanka national, debuted in the Hindi film industry in 2009.

READ: ED names Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in Rs 200 crore money laundering case

The federal probe agency filed the fresh (second supplementary) charge sheet or prosecution complaint in this case on Wednesday before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi and, according to sources, the actor has been arraigned in it as an accused. The agency April provisionally attached Rs 7.27 crore funds of the actor under the PMLA apart from Rs 15 lakh cash as the agency called these funds "proceeds of crime".

Earlier, fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Jacqueline were attached by the ED. The probe agency termed these gifts and properties as proceeds of crime received by the actress. In February, the ED had filed its first supplementary prosecution complaint against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide to Chandrashekhar who introduced him to the actresses. It was alleged in the charge sheet that Pinky used to choose costly gifts for Jacqueline and later used to drop them at her house after the payments were made by Chandrashekhar.

(With inputs from PTI)

