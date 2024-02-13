‘He is threatening...': Jacqueline Fernandez files police complaint against Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Jacqueline Fernandez has filed a police complaint against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar for allegedly threatening and harassing her.

Jacqueline Fernandez has taken legal action against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is accused of bothering and threatening her while he's in jail. As per reports, she filed the complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and sent a special letter to the Commissioner of Police.

According to the Indian Express, Jacqueline submitted the case to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and also wrote a letter to the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch). Now, a special team has been requested to look into the complaint and start a preliminary inquiry.

In a letter she sent a few days ago to the police chief, titled "Systemic failure in prosecution witness protection," Jacqueline mentioned, “I am a responsible citizen, who has found herself inadvertently embroiled in a case that has far-reaching implications for the rule of law and the sanctity of our judicial system. As a prosecution witness in a case registered by the special cell, I write to you amidst a harrowing ordeal of psychological pressure and targeted intimidation campaigns. A man identifying himself as Sukesh is an accused, sitting behind bars in Mandoli Jail, and threatening her with intimidating tactics in open public domain. (sic)”

In her letter, Jacqueline requested the police commissioner to take swift action in the situation. She expressed concern for her safety and emphasized the potential harm to the integrity of legal proceedings. Jacqueline urged the filing of an FIR under IPC sections against Sukesh to secure her safety as a prosecution witness in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

“These actions do not merely impinge upon my individual rights; they strike at the heart of our justice system. The principle of witness protection, which is fundamental to the administration of justice, has been compromised, undermining the credibility and efficacy of our legal institutions. It is imperative that all communication channels available to the accused be scrutinised and stringent measures be implemented to prevent further abuse, (sic)” she said.