'Itna ghamand kis baat ka': Aditya Narayan hits fan with mic, throws his phone during live concert, netizens react

In a video that has gone viral, Aditya is seen singing a song from Shah Rukh Khan's film Don when he suddenly snatches a fan's phone and throws it into the crowd. He even goes on to hit the person with his microphone. The reason behind Aditya's reaction remains unclear. The concert, held at a college in Bhilai, attracted hundreds of fans. The incident has sparked a buzz on social media, leaving fans and onlookers puzzled about the singer's unexpected reaction to the fan's phone.

One of the social media users wrote, "Itna ghamand kis baat ki bey. Arijit Singh se seekh kuch." The second one said, "That’s messed up. The fan should take legal action." The third one said, "Complete Boycott and unfollow." The fourth one said, "So bad, fans phone paise se lete hain, in ki tarha gift nahi ata, so bad."

The fifth one said, "Idk what’s happening udhar elvish Thappad mar raha hai idhar ye phone phenk rahe hai. Fans AC banne ka time aagya hai." The sixth one said, "He is undoing the legacy of the legendary Udit Narayan Ji each day." The seventh one said, "Not cool. Not fair. Not done. Sad."

Aditya Narayan, the son of veteran Bollywood singer Udit Narayan, has sung for popular films such as Dil Bechara and Ram Leela. Earlier in his career, he appeared as a child artist in movies like Pardes, Rangeela, and Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai.

In addition to his recent song Ji Huzoor for Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, Aditya Narayan has lent his voice to hit tracks such as Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun, Tattad Tattad, and Kabhi Na Kabhi To Miloge. Apart from his singing career, Aditya has also made a mark as a television host, presenting reality shows like Indian Idol, Zee Comedy Show, Rising Star 3, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, X Factor India, and more.