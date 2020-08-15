Headlines

Ishaan Khatter to star as Brigadier Balaram Singh Mehta in his biopic titled 'Pippa'

'Pippa' will be directed by Raja Krishna Menon.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 15, 2020, 11:03 AM IST

Ishaan Khatter is all set to star in a biopic titled Pippa based on the life and times of Brigadier Balaram Singh Mehta. The film will be based on the book of the war hero who fought against Pakistan in the 1971 war. Titled The Burning Chaffees, the book released in 2016, and the film Pippa will be helmed by Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon. Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur have joined hands to produce the flick.

Announcing the same, Ishaan took to his Instagram page and wrote, "It’s an incredible honour to step into the shoes of #BrigadierBalramSinghMehta. As we are about to celebrate the spirit of independence, the team is coming together for a visual celebration of love, humanity and India in #Pippa! @rajamenon #RonnieScrewvala #SiddharthRoyKapur @rsvpmovies @roykapurfilms @ravi_randhawa00 @tanmay_mohan @malvika25 @bkandhari @adi_krishna1".

In a statement, Ishaan also said, "I’m exhilarated to be a part of a film of such magnitude and importance and getting a chance to play the role of the suave and spirited tank commander, Brig Mehta is a true privilege. I’m honoured by the faith shown in me by Ronnie sir, Siddharth sir and Raja sir and I’m looking forward to the exciting experience of Pippa."

Besides Pippa, Ishaan will next be seen in Khaali Peeli in which he is paired opposite Ananya Panday. The actor is currently starring in British TV show A Suitable Boy in which he is seen opposite Tabu. After the BBC, the show will soon be streamed on Netflix. 

