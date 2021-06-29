Is Shah Rukh Khan finally collaborating with Atlee? Superstar's manager drops major hint

Shah Rukh Khan has been dropping major hints about his upcoming projects but didn't make any official announcements yet. One of the most awaited collaborations of the superstar is with blockbuster South filmmaker Atlee. It's being reported for many months that SRK will star in a film directed by 'Bigil' director. Now, a major hint about their union has made it to the Internet and it's by none other than Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani.

She took to her Instagram story and shared a selfie from the sets and thanked Atlee for giving her protective gear. Pooja wrote, "Thank you @atlee47 for my extra protective gear on sets!!! And makes me look super cool and different too!!!"

Talking about the project, a source had earlier told Mid Day, "When Atlee first approached the superstar, he had the plot and a few powerful sequences in mind. Now, the complete script is ready. In March, he flew down to Mumbai to give the final narration to Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat. The actor loved it so much that he immediately agreed. The stylized action drama will be jointly backed by Shah Rukh and his good friend Karan Johar. For now, the movie remains untitled."

It's being reported that SRK has a double role in the film and the source further told the tabloid, "The film was supposed to originally roll from August 2021, but the second wave disrupted the plan. Shah Rukh is expected to wrap up 'Pathan' by September. He, along with Atlee and Karan, will make a formal announcement regarding this film before October, paving the way for its December shoot. SRK plays an Indian intelligence agency officer, and a lawbreaker, with the story tracing the conflict that arises when the two characters’ paths cross. He will sport two distinct looks in the movie."