Is Salman Khan backing Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda's on-screen wedding?

Salman Khan was all slated to release his upcoming Eid release 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' and announce his next production film 'Bulbul Marriage Hall', which couldn't be possible owing to coronavirus lockdown. The film reportedly features real-life couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda who are set for yet another on-screen wedding in the movie.

A report on Mumbai Mirror confirmed the same. "It is set in Lucknow and revolves around an Indian wedding," a source told the daily while talking about 'Bulbul Marriage Hall', which Salman expected would go on floors by April. Directed by Rohit Nayyar, the movie also stars Sunil Grover and Daisy Shah as a couple apart from Pulkit and Kriti.

Sunil Grover, who worked with Salman in 'Bharat', was Bhaijaan's recommendation for the flm. The little birdie revealed, “His character has comic undertones, with plenty of humorous one-liners. He plays a brother to Pulkit in the film.”

'Dream Girl' director Raaj Shaandilyaa has penned down the dialogues of the film. He, too, was Salman Khan's recommendation, particularly because Raaj hails from UP. While news about 'Bulbul Marriage Hall' has been unveiled, there are rumours that the superstar is also working on other exciting projects which are under the pre-production stage.