Irrfan Khan takes some time off before the London schedule of 'Angrezi Medium'; read details

As per reports in a daily, Irrfan Khan, who is currently in London has taken some time off before kickstarting the London schedule of his upcoming film, 'Angrezi Medium'.

Earlier this year, after returning from his treatment for a neuroendocrine tumour, Irrfan Khan resumed work and kickstarted the shoot of his upcoming film, Angrezi Medium. The film went on floors in Rajasthan and the talented actor extensively shot for Homi Adajania's film with Radhika Madan, who plays his onscreen daughter. The Jaipur schedule of Angrezi Medium was wrapped up a few weeks back and the whole team will be heading to London for the next schedule.

Before kickstarting the London schedule, Irrfan decided to take some time off work to spend with his wife Sutapa Sikdar there. Talking about it, a source stated to HT Cafe, "Irrfan has gone to London to spend some time off before starting the second schedule of Angrezi Medium. Earlier this year, when Irrfan returned to India after his treatment, fans were thrilled with the news of his recovery, and further, when it was confirmed of his return to the screen, the industry welcomed him."

As soon as they start shooting for Angrezi Medium in London, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is playing the role of a cop in the film will be joining the team. The source went on to tell the daily, "Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, will soon be joining the star cast. Irrfan is looking forward to collaborating with Kareena, as this is the first time they will be seen sharing the frame."

Angrezi Medium is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his home banner Maddock Films. The film marks the first outing of Irrfan and Kareena on the big screen.