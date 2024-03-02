Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar twin in black, Saif-Kareena exude royal vibes

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar twin in black at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot in July. However, currently, they are enjoying the pre-wedding festivities with Bollywood and South’s A-listers in attendance. The star-studded bash commenced on March 1 and saw Rihanna's electrifying performance on day 1.

From Akshay Kumar to Varun Dhawan, all the Bollywood celebs are currently at Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn were seen posing together at the star-studded event. The two superstars twinned in black. While Ajay Devgn was seen was seen wearing a shimmery black kurta along with matching pants, Akshay was decked up in a formal black tuxedo.

Not only this, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also seen posing with their elder son Taimur at the pre-wedding bash. The couple exuded royalty with their classy looks. While Kareena stunned in a pink shimmery saree which she paired with emerald earrings and a silver choker, Taimur was seen wearing a black tuxedo and Saif Ali Khan shined in a black suit which he paired with a purple shirt.

Netizens couldn’t stop praising Kareena Kapoor’s look. One of the comments read, “Bebo is a stunner…what a family pic.” Another wrote, “Bebo is the star in these.” Another wrote, “Bebo and Saif Ali Khan are royalty.” Another comment read, “lil dapper Taimur.” Another wrote, “Ajay-Akshay, what a combo. Want more such pics.”

Meanwhile, apart from the Bollywood A-listers, American pop sensation Rihanna also graced the star-studded night and set the stage on fire with her electrifying performance. Rihanna was seen rocking a shimmery bodycon gown and mingling with Ambani’s guests. Her videos performing her popular songs are going viral on social media. Diljit Dosanjh and Arijit Singh are also reportedly going to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. The star-studded event is being held in Jamnagar and all the celebs were seen travelling in a single bus.