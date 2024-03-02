Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar twin in black, Saif-Kareena exude royal vibes

Twitter
Headlines

Meet man, an Indian genius, whose book is read by all IIT, NIT, IIIT students, he is from...

Bollywood's most expensive wedding, cost Rs 100 crore with only 50 guests invited, flowers for decor flown in from..

Meet man, an Indian, who bought 3 Rolls Royce cars in one day, owns Rs 178 crore jet, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Meet woman who runs successful business, is daughter of a multimillionaire, is married to a superstar, her husband is..

Meet woman, daughter of a sugar mill worker, who cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, her AIR was…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, an Indian genius, whose book is read by all IIT, NIT, IIIT students, he is from...

Bollywood's most expensive wedding, cost Rs 100 crore with only 50 guests invited, flowers for decor flown in from..

Meet man, an Indian, who bought 3 Rolls Royce cars in one day, owns Rs 178 crore jet, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Batters with most runs in IPL history

9 OTT films, shows to binge-watch this weekend 

Weight loss: 10 desserts that can promote weight loss management

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Watch! PM Modi’s Humble Gesture Towards Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Wins Hearts

Israel-Hamas War: UN Aid Chief's Big Statement As Death Toll In Gaza Crosses Over 30,000

Paul Pogba, 2018 Football World Cup Winner, Has Been Banned For Four Years For A Doping Offence

Bollywood's most expensive wedding, cost Rs 100 crore with only 50 guests invited, flowers for decor flown in from..

Meet woman who runs successful business, is daughter of a multimillionaire, is married to a superstar, her husband is..

Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar twin in black, Saif-Kareena exude royal vibes

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar twin in black, Saif-Kareena exude royal vibes

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar twin in black at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 07:35 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Ajay Devgn-Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot in July. However, currently, they are enjoying the pre-wedding festivities with Bollywood and South’s A-listers in attendance. The star-studded bash commenced on March 1 and saw Rihanna's electrifying performance on day 1.

From Akshay Kumar to Varun Dhawan, all the Bollywood celebs are currently at Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn were seen posing together at the star-studded event. The two superstars twinned in black. While Ajay Devgn was seen was seen wearing a shimmery black kurta along with matching pants, Akshay was decked up in a formal black tuxedo. 

Not only this, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also seen posing with their elder son Taimur at the pre-wedding bash. The couple exuded royalty with their classy looks. While Kareena stunned in a pink shimmery saree which she paired with emerald earrings and a silver choker, Taimur was seen wearing a black tuxedo and Saif Ali Khan shined in a black suit which he paired with a purple shirt. 

Netizens couldn’t stop praising Kareena Kapoor’s look. One of the comments read, “Bebo is a stunner…what a family pic.” Another wrote, “Bebo is the star in these.” Another wrote, “Bebo and Saif Ali Khan are royalty.” Another comment read, “lil dapper Taimur.” Another wrote, “Ajay-Akshay, what a combo. Want more such pics.” 

Meanwhile, apart from the Bollywood A-listers, American pop sensation Rihanna also graced the star-studded night and set the stage on fire with her electrifying performance. Rihanna was seen rocking a shimmery bodycon gown and mingling with Ambani’s guests. Her videos performing her popular songs are going viral on social media. Diljit Dosanjh and Arijit Singh are also reportedly going to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. The star-studded event is being held in Jamnagar and all the celebs were seen travelling in a single bus.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Doctors pull out cockroach from lungs of man struggling with severe breathing issues

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reach Madhya Pradesh today

14 dead, several others injured after pick-up truck meets with accident in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori

Pakistani group hacks Burger Singh website, company's reaction leaves internet in stitches

Night watchman at Osmania university lands two government jobs through hard work, details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE