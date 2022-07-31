Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Ileana D'cruz sets internet on fire in sexy velvet bikini, photo goes viral

As soon as Ileana D'cruz posted the stunning snapshot, people started calling her hot, sexy, and more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 09:58 PM IST

Ileana D'cruz sets internet on fire in sexy velvet bikini, photo goes viral
Ileana Dcruz/Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz, a Bollywood diva, is well known for being a water baby. Her Instagram is overflowing with pictures and videos of her having a blast at different beaches across the world.

The actress published a picture of herself posing in a velvet blue bikini. As soon as Ileana posted the stunning snapshot, people started calling her hot, sexy, and more.

For the unversed, Ileana D'Cruz wished Katrina Kaif a happy birthday on her 39th birthday by posting a group selfie from their trip to the Maldives. However, the image led to rumours that the Rustom actress is dating Sebastian Laurent Michel, Katrina's brother.

According to Bollywoodlife.com , Ileana and Sebastian have reportedly been dating for roughly six months. The two frequently get together in Katrina's former home in Bandra, Ileana's apartment in the neighbourhood of the suburb, as well as in London. On Instagram, Ileana and Sebastian have mutual followers. Sebastian, who resides in London, is said to be a model by profession. When Katrina married Vicky Kaushal, he was seen in Rajasthan and Mumbai.

Ileana was accompanied in the photo by Katrina, who was celebrating her birthday, Vicky, Mini Mathur, Isabelle Kaif, Sebastian, and Anand Tiwari. People started speculating about Ileana and Sebastian's connection as they started to wonder how and when Katrina and Ileana became such good friends.

Ileana previously had a romantic connection to Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone. She used to freely express her love for him and exchange a tonne of cosy images with him. Ileana appeared to be in a pleasant spirit, and the two looked terrific together. But things between them started to go wrong, so they made the decision to separate ways.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten 63 leads Indian Women to 8-wicket win over Pakistan
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.