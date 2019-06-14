'I would be lying if I say Deepika Padukone was not always part of the film': 'Chhapaak' director Meghna Gulzar

Before heading to England for '83, Deepika Padukone wrapped the shoot of her upcoming film, Chhapaak. The film directed by Meghna Gular is based on the life and times of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. As the shoot wrapped, Meghna took to her social media pages and shared a heartfelt note for Deepika and Vikrant Massey. She shared a couple of BTS stills and wrote, "And we wrapped #Chhapaak Malti... Amol... I will carry you with me. Thank you for your faith and for pouring yourself into our film! @deepikapadukone @masseysahib"

During a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, when Meghna was asked about how Chhapaak came into existence, she stated, "I had the idea (for Chhapaak) after I did Talvar and then I met Laxmi in 2016, and I spent a year talking with her along with my writer Atika Chohan. We worked together on the script but as that happened, Raazi came together, so Raazi happened first but amid this, Atika and I were developing the script and talking to Laxmi, putting things together since 2016. Once Raazi got over, I thought it would be the right time to take the script on and bring it alive."

On being quizzed if Deepika was her first choice for Chhapaak, she replied, "I would be lying if I would say that Deepika was not always a part of the film," and added, "I mean it was like this unsaid and unspoken wish which both Atika and I had. We have seen pictures of how Laxmi looked like before the attack and I found an uncanny similarity to Deepika, but you know, at that time, we were like we are letting our imaginations go wild, I don't think Deepika would give this thought a moment because it is just too radical, but it was a thought we silently nurtured in our hearts."

Chhapaak also marks Deepika's debut as a producer. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.