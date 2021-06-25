‘I wish I could explain’ Preity Zinta shares a funny throwback picture with Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Actress Preity Zinta recently took to her Instagram and shared a vintage photo of her then co-stars, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aamir Khan.

In the photo, the trio can be seen posing with amusing expressions wearing their shoot outfits.

Preity captioned the photo as, “This is such a funny throwback photo. My first world tour & was everything I imagined and a whole lot more. I wish I could explain what we are doing here but maybe - You guys can express it better by giving it a caption. Let’s see how creative can you get” followed by a laughing emoji.

Reacting to the sweet memory, netizens commented with innovative assumptions of what is happening in the photo. One wrote ‘What are we doing with Aamir? We were supposed to be with Salman Khan’.

‘Kaun hai..jisne hume doobara mood ken ahi dekha..who is he’ wrote another.

Preity Zinta got married to her longtime beau, Gene Goodenough on February 28, 2016. The couple tied the knot in a Hindu wedding ceremony in Los Angeles with an intimate gathering of family and very close friends. Gene Goodenough is based out of Los Angeles. He is a management graduate from Marshall School of Business in Los Angeles

Preity Zinta was last seen playing a cameo role in ‘Welcome to New York’. She aced movies like, ‘Kal hon a ho’, Veer-Zaara, ‘Koi mil gaya’ Dil Hai Tumhaara’, ‘Kabhi alvida na kehna’, ‘Chori chori chupke chupke’ and a few more.