'I was sh*t scared' Shahid Kapoor on playing a college student at the age of 38 in 'Kabir Singh'

It was in the year 2003, we saw Shahid Kapoor playing the role of a college student in his Bollywood debut film, Ishq Vishk. That was a smashing debut by Shahid and girls went weak in their knees with his charm and chocolate boy look. Now after 16 years, the talented actor is back playing the role of a college student in his upcoming film, Kabir Singh. Shahid will be seen as a top medical student, who is in his final year in the film.

During a group media interaction, Shahid was asked if he had any inhibitions playing the role of a college student at the age of 38. To which he replied, "I was sh*t scared. I thought my younger brother, my wife and my children when they will grow up and see this. They will say 'Yeh kya karne ki zaroorat thi papa? Bhool gaye kya ke aap 38 ho?!" Shahid burst into a laugh when he said it but fans can't get over his clean-shaven look from the film.

Meanwhile, talking about Kabir Singh, the film is the remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the leading roles. Kiara Advani is the female lead of Kabir Singh and it's her first outing with Shahid.

Both the films are directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Kabir Singh is all set to hit the screens on June 21, 2019, and the leading actors are busy with the promotions currently.