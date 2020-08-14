'I still WhatsApp, call Wajid': Sajid Khan on dealing with loss of his 'little baby'

Sajid also opened up about creating music in the future and said that whatever he will do in the future will be a tribute to his brother.

It has been more than two months since music composer and singer Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid duo left us for his heavenly abode. In a recent interview, his brother Sajid Khan opened up about dealing with the loss of his brother and revealed that he still WhatsApp and calls Wajid and that's how he wants to keep it.

BollywoodLife quoted a report in which Wajid said, "The place where I sit in my house there is a picture of him and me on the wall, so I go there and speak to him, I still WhatsApp Wajid. I sent this (Jeet Jayenge Hum) song to him on WhatsApp. I am still talking to him. I want to keep it like that where I am talking to him on the phone. Sometimes, I call and message him and say that this is when our song is releasing."

He further added, "I sent this song Jeet Jaayenge Hum first to Wajid only. I don't want to get in that zone. I want to be in that zone where even if he is not seen, he is there, we are talking. Maybe a different way of remembering him. Maybe soon, I will start calling people from Wajid's phone also."

Sajid also opened up about creating music in the future and said that whatever he will do in the future will be a tribute to his brother. He said, "Music-wise whatever I do in my life is a tribute to him. He was my younger brother, boss, teacher, best friend, little baby, and student. We are equivalent to each other, you know. Sometimes I used to be the boss, sometimes he used to be the boss. We always lived like that. I was really worried at the time he died and I was crying. I was thinking that music might get over in me."