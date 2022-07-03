Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussane Khan, Arslan Goni, Preity Zinta pose together in LA

Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussane Khan, her beau Arslan Goni, Preity Zinta and Sonali Bendre in Los Angeles.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 02:41 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussane Khan, Arslan Goni, Preity Zinta pose together in LA
Credit: Preity Zinta/Instagram

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, on Sunday, was seen enjoying a weekend reunion party with his ex-wife Sussane Khan, her beau Arslan Goni, Preity Zinta and Sonali Bendre in Los Angeles.'

The Kal Ho Na Ho actor took to her Instagram, and shared a happy group picture, to which she captioned, "A night to remember #memories #ting" In the picture, the War actor can be seen wearing a beige hat, snapping the group picture which includes his ex-wife Sussane Khan, Arslan Goni, Sonali Bendre, Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Soon after Zinta shared the happy group picture, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emotions. "Wow alllll beauties in one frame pic of the year" a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Beautiful Photo" followed by multiple heart emoticons. The Krrish 3 actor recently wrapped his upcoming action entertainer `Vikram Vedha`, post that the actor flew to Los Angeles for a short vacation with his kids Hrehaan and Hridaan. A few days ago, the `Super 30` actor took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse from his LA diaries showcasing the meal that he cooked for his sons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the `Kaabil` actor will be next seen in `Vikram Vedha` with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The film is slated to release on September 30, 2022. Apart from that, he also has `Fighter` with Deepika Padukone on his bucket list. 

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.