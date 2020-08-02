'How can there be connection?' questions Disha Salian's mother on link with Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Disha Salian's mother, in an exclusive chat with Zee News, revealed that Sushant's ex-manager had met him only once. “This cannot have a connection with Sushant’s death, she never took his name. We didn’t know that she was Sushant’s manager. We came to know later. Only once, she had told us that she had gone to Sushant’s house with somebody. How can there be a connection in meeting him just once? She was his manager for a very short time,” she said, adding that Disha had also managed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for two years and was with her when 'Jazbaa', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' and 'Sarbjit' released.

Disha's mother made another revelation - that she was supposed to work on Ranbir Kapoor's wedding but was tensed after being removed from the deal. “She was at home, she couldn’t celebrate her birthday on June 26. She used to work all the time. She was bit tense during lockdown due to work but I wasn’t aware that she was depressed. She used to enjoy every moment and used to love travelling,” recalled her mother.

Disha is believed to have died by suicide. However her mother refuted the claims. “We don’t believe that she could die by suicide. She was a very brave girl. We don’t know what happened in the last moment. We used to talk about her wedding,” she added.

Talking if she is being threatened, Disha's mother replied, “I am not afraid of anything. I am not going to get my daughter. I don’t care what will happen of me. Even if I die, my life has no value, Disha was my future and now she’s not here and now I don’t even worry about her. What more can happen in our life now,” also stating, “My daughter was not like what we had to hear from the news channels.”

When asked whether they would like Bihar Police to investigate the matter, the grieving mother said, “We are pained by reopening everything. I don’t know how long they will dig into the matter. Our daughter is not going to come back. If I could bring back my daughter by reopening the matter, we would have done something. We are open to investigation if anyone has done something wrong. Just don’t bother us.”