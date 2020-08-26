Honour Sushant Singh Rajput with Padma Bhushan posthumously, NGO writes letter to Aaditya Thackeray

With new revelations being made each day in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the CBI along with the Directorate of Enforcement is neck-deep in probing the case from all possible angles, including a possible 'drug link' after Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats leaked online recently.

Amid all the allegations and the counters from Rhea's lawyer, an NGO has requested that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput be nominated for the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award.

Padma Bhushan is India's third-highest civilian award, preceded by Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan.

Prithviraj Maske, President of Sangharsh NGO, in a letter addressed to Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, has requested that the actor be honoured with the award posthumously. He has requested that Sushant, whose sudden demise left the entire country in shock, stole the hearts of millions of followers with his extraordinary performances.

Adding to this, the NGO has also requested Aaditya Thackeray, the Chairperson of the Padma Award Committee, Maharashtra, that an Award programme in the name of Late Sushant Singh Rajput be started as a tribute to the star, similar to the distinguished Dadasaheb Phalke awards.

Here is the letter:

I, Prithviraj Maske, President of Sangharsh NGO, Mumbai request herebyto be nominated Late Sushant Singh Rajput for Padma Bhushan Award. A youngand talented actor who left us all of sudden. An ordinary person from the stateof Bihar started his career with TV serials and with all his hard work and talentstolen the hearts of his millions of followers. He is looked upon as aninspiration by the many followers.

His all big hits Kai Po Che!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story,Chhichhore and many more were super hits and his work was incomparable. Thewhole country was shocked after his sudden and untimely death. His presencestill exists in the heart and the memory of the people of our county. We havenever seen such tremendous support and love for any celebrity in thecountry.

We request you to nominate his name for Padma Bhushan Award andalso start an Award programme in the name of Late Sushant Singh Rajput bythe state government like we have Dadasaheb Phalke. While doing this we willdefinitely have our Soulful Tribute and he will be always remembered as abright and talented self-made Actor.

Thanking youPrithviraj MaskePresident Sanghrah NGO

Meanwhile, a CBI team along with the forensic team, that arrived in Mumbai on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave the nod for the federal agency probe has also visited Sushant's flat twice in Bandra and the Waterstone resort where the 34-year-old actor stayed for two months as well as the Cooper Hospital, where the autopsy took place.

The agency is yet to summon Rhea and her family members. The CBI has also sought help from the AIIMS Forensic Department to understand the autopsy report of Sushant. The time of death was missing from the seven-page post mortem report.

The CBI team earlier in the day briefed their superiors in Delhi about the latest developments and findings in the case. The CBI registered a case on August 6 on the orders of the central government on the request of the Bihar government.