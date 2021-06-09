'Highest tax-paying actress' Kangana Ranaut hasn't paid 'half of last year's tax yet', actor reveals reason

After her Twitter suspension, Kangana Ranaut has become very active on her Instagram page. On Wednesday, the National Award-winning actor took to her Instagram story and shared a note on how she is delayed in paying half of last year's tax. Calling herself the 'highest tax-paying actress', Kangana shared a screenshot of a report on Centre's Each One Pay One policy.

Kangana wrote, "Even though I come under highest tax slab pay almost 45 per cent of my income as tax, even though I am the highest tax-paying actress but because of no work haven’t paid half of my last year’s tax yet, first time in my life, I am late in paying tax but the government is charging me interest on that pending tax money."

Ranaut added, "Still I welcome this move, time could be tough for us individually but together we are tougher than the time."

Meanwhile, Kangana who is back in Mumbai is enjoying the rains. The actor showed her romantic side on Instagram by writing, "Nothing's more romantic than Mumbai rains, but single people can just daydream. Who is meant for me please show up na."

The 'Queen' actor earlier wrote, "Who all can feel a sudden gush of happy feelings, sparkling thoughts and new ideas with the beginning of June? There is a massive shift in how agitated and tired I felt through all of April and May. I am hopeful that this fizzy sparkling feeling will sustain..."

On the work front, her upcoming films are 'Thalaivi', 'Dhaakad' and 'Tejas'.