Here's why #ThrilledForSadak2 starring Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt is trending for the wrong reasons

Mahesh Bhatt directed Sadak 2 which released on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar on Friday evening, has the social media world divided. While fans started the #ThrilledForSadak2 trend to express their excitement and send the star cast and the filmmakers their best wishes, one section of the Twitterverse used the hashtag to put out their rage against the film.

Calling themselves #Warriors4SSR, social media users took to Twitter to use the #ThrilledForSadak2 hashtag to declare that the movie will be the biggest flop in the history of Hindi film industry.

"Biggest flop in history of cinema Dirty bollys will be crushed by Janata again and again. #ThrilledForSadak2 #Warriors4SSR," wrote a user.

Biggest flop in history of cinema Dirty bollys will be crushed by Janata again and again like the. Thrilled For Sadak2 #Warriors4SRR

"Sadak 2 out today, finally time aagaya nepo kids ko Sadak par laane ka Lets make it biggest flop ever Thrilled For Sadak2," wrote another.

Sadak 2 out today, finally time aagaya nepo kids ko Sadak par laane ka Lets make it biggest flop ever Thrilled For Sadak2....

"#ThrilledForSadak2 Let's make it biggest flop of the year and they'll be thrilled," said another.

#ThrilledForSadak2 Already sadak2 is grilled by audience. Now it's like--""Abhi to mujha aur jalil hona ha"" Let's make sadak2 biggest flop movie ever produced in history," wrote another Twitter user.

Already sadak2 is grilled by audience. Now it's like--""Abhi to mujha aur jalil hona ha"" Let's make sadak2 biggest flop movie ever produced in history

The backlash has come amid an ongoing debate around nepotism in the Hindi film industry and the alleged differential treatment given to 'outsiders'.

Meanwhile, actress Alia Bhatt, who shared a reprised version of the film's song Tum Se Hi on the Instagram account, is garnering more dislikes than likes in cyber space for her latest attempt at singing.

The reprised version of the song is out on YouTube. On the official YouTube page of Sony Music, which has the music rights of the film, the song has 12k likes and 23k dislikes at the time of publishing this report.

Reactions to the song in the comment section have been mixed. "We will destroy Bhatt title, miss you Sushant," a user commented. "RIP ears," another one wrote.

However, there are people who praised Alia`s singing skills, too. "Beautiful singing," a user wrote. "You sing so well," another user commented.

Sadak 2 has been facing negative response ever since the first look of the film was launched. On August 16, it was reported that the film`s trailer had emerged the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India.

The Mahesh Bhatt-directed film stars his daughters Pooja and Alia Bhatt along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, youngest brother of producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

In July, the Nepometer, an app created by Sushant`s family, had rated Sadak 2 as 98 per cent nepotistic. Fans of the late Bollywood actor have been actively campaigning on social media for the past weeks urging everyone to boycott the film.

It seems like the streak of negativity about the film continues with the release of Alia`s song.

This is not the first time that Alia has recorded a song for her film. Earlier she sang in Udta Punjab and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

(With inputs from IANS)