Here's why Kangana Ranaut decided to officially join Twitter

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has always stayed away from social media platforms, however, the actress recently announced her grand entry on microblogging site Twitter by sharing a video with her fans.

Explaining why she decided to join social media, Kangana said in her video, "I have been working in the film industry for the last 15 years. Over the years, there have been several moments of pressure on me to join social media. They have also been times when people took advantage of the fact that I am not on social media. I chose to stay away from social media as I never felt any distance from my audience. I have always felt that if I had to say anything, why I should do so in a rudimentary way. I have always intended to convey my messages in an artistic manner, through my films, instead of opting for a rudimentary technique."

She further added, "This year, however, I noticed the power of social media and have seen how the entire world came together to fight for Sushant. I am hopeful that if we all get together, we can raise our voice and initiate reforms. That is the reason I joined Twitter and I am excited for my journey ahead. I want your continued help and association but I am looking forward to this amazing journey where there are so many amazing people. Thank you for this opportunity."

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Panga that was released in January. She will be next seen in J. Jayalalithaa's biopic titled Thalaivi. The film will release in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. It is being directed by A L Vijay. It is written by Vijayendra Prasad, who previously wrote movies like the Baahubali franchise, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.