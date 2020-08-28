Here's when 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare', Vikrant Massey's 'Cargo' will release

Headlines

ED attaches assets linked to Lalu Yadav’s family in land for job scam

Shabana Azmi to be part of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Deets inside

Kangana Ranaut slammed for saying Bhagavad Gita reference was her 'favourite part' in Oppenheimer: 'What a hypocrite'

Meet India's richest billionaire in telecom sector with Rs 1,19,250 crore net worth, he heads Rs 5.17 lakh cr company

Who is RPF constable Chetan Kumar, hailing from UP, allegedly short-tempered, killed 4 people on Jaipur-Mumbai train?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ED attaches assets linked to Lalu Yadav’s family in land for job scam

Ashes 2023: As Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, Here Are Three Biggest Controversies Of His Career

Shabana Azmi to be part of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Deets inside

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

5 iconic forts of Rajasthan built by Rajput emperors

Indian cricketers imagined as Hindu monks by AI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Ashes 2023: As Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, Here Are Three Biggest Controversies Of His Career

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Derek O'Brien gets aggressive, slams PM for no discussion in Parliament

Manipur viral video case: Sexual assault survivors move fresh plea in Supreme Court, hearing today

Kangana Ranaut slammed for saying Bhagavad Gita reference was her 'favourite part' in Oppenheimer: 'What a hypocrite'

Alia Bhatt shares smiling photo with Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar; thanks fans for showering love on RRKPK

Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan turns coach to Saiyami Kher's specially-abled cricketer, R Balki film to release on this date

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Here's when 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare', Vikrant Massey's 'Cargo' will release

Bhumi Pednekar-Konkona Sen Sharma;'s 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare', and Vikrant Massey's 'Cargo' is slated for release in the same month

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 28, 2020, 03:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Two interesting movies - Bhumi Pednekar-Konkona Sen Sharma's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare', and Vikrant Massey-starring 'Cargo', is slated for release in the same month. The film will release on the OTT platform Netflix in the month of September.

Set in a newly developing industrial area on the outskirts of New Delhi, 'Dolly Kitty aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' chronicles the quiet transgression of two cousins (women), who through their complicated love- hate equation, enable each other to find freedom.

Vikrant is also part of the Alankrita Shrivastava directorial, which stars Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sensharma in the lead roles. Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar and Aamir Bashir are also a part of the project which is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.

While the month of release is confirmed, there is no official date for 'Dolly Kitty aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' release yet. On the other hand, it is now confirmed that Vikrant Massey-starring film 'Cargo' will release on September 9, 2020.

Directed by Arati Kadav (who is making her debut), the sci-fi movie also features Shweta Tripathi and Nandu Madhav in important roles. The film is produced by Kadav, Shlok Sharma, Navin Shetty and Anurag Kashyap under Fundamental Pictures and Electric Films. Vikramaditya Motwane is the executive producer on the project inspired by Indian mythology.

'Cargo' premiered at the 2019 MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival in October. It was also set to have an American premiere at the 2020 South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival in March, but could not go ahead with the plan due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The producers were reportedly trying for US distribution back then, but later finalized for OTT release.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kerala horror: Shocking rape-murder case of 5-year-old girl raises fingers on police, state government

Meet Chauhan family, who created Rs 16200 crore business empire with Rs 60,000; own world’s best selling biscuit brand

Tamil Nadu: Eight dead, several injured in firecracker factory explosion, PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

Viral video: Desi girl's electrifying dance in crowded mall impresses internet, watch

Wordle 772 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 31

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE