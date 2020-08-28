Here's when 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare', Vikrant Massey's 'Cargo' will release

Bhumi Pednekar-Konkona Sen Sharma;'s 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare', and Vikrant Massey's 'Cargo' is slated for release in the same month

Two interesting movies - Bhumi Pednekar-Konkona Sen Sharma's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare', and Vikrant Massey-starring 'Cargo', is slated for release in the same month. The film will release on the OTT platform Netflix in the month of September.

Set in a newly developing industrial area on the outskirts of New Delhi, 'Dolly Kitty aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' chronicles the quiet transgression of two cousins (women), who through their complicated love- hate equation, enable each other to find freedom.

Vikrant is also part of the Alankrita Shrivastava directorial, which stars Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sensharma in the lead roles. Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar and Aamir Bashir are also a part of the project which is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.

While the month of release is confirmed, there is no official date for 'Dolly Kitty aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' release yet. On the other hand, it is now confirmed that Vikrant Massey-starring film 'Cargo' will release on September 9, 2020.

Directed by Arati Kadav (who is making her debut), the sci-fi movie also features Shweta Tripathi and Nandu Madhav in important roles. The film is produced by Kadav, Shlok Sharma, Navin Shetty and Anurag Kashyap under Fundamental Pictures and Electric Films. Vikramaditya Motwane is the executive producer on the project inspired by Indian mythology.

'Cargo' premiered at the 2019 MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival in October. It was also set to have an American premiere at the 2020 South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival in March, but could not go ahead with the plan due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The producers were reportedly trying for US distribution back then, but later finalized for OTT release.