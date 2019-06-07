Here's what Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina have to say about their ZEE5 Original 'Kaafir'

Set in Kashmir, Kaafir is a soul touching narrative based on a true series of events. India’s leading OTT platform ZEE5 recently announced it's latest Original ‘Kaafir’ starring Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina. The web-series marks the digital debut of both the actors and is undoubtedly one of the most awaited shows this year.

Based on a true story written by Bhavani Iyer, helmed by Sonam Nair and produced by Siddharth Malhotra, this eight- episode original web series is set to premiere on June 15, 2019, exclusively on ZEE5. 'Kaafir’ is a tale of a young Pakistani woman who comes into India through a strange series of circumstances and is unable to go back home. The show revolves around the relationship between this woman, who is accused of militancy, and her lawyer who makes her justice his sole objective.

Director Sonam Nair, said “This story is so powerful, all the more so because it’s a true story, that there was a big responsibility on my shoulders to do it justice. I hope I have been able to stay true to the deep, rich, compelling characters and all the turmoil they have gone through. This experience has been unforgettable, it has changed us all. I am very excited for people to watch the series, I think it’s very relevant and important for the times we live in.I’m sure with ZEE5’s massive reach the show will penetrate across borders.”

Sharing his perspective Mohit Raina said, “Kaafir is a compelling story and it is important for it to reach the larger spectrum of audiences. The story has been shown from the perspective of my character, Vedant and each element of the film has been beautifully tied together. The show marks my digital debut and I could not have asked for a better platform than ZEE5. We have tirelessly worked on this and I hope it makes the audiences stop andponder.”

Commenting on Kaafir, Dia Mirza said, “Kaafir is a story which will surely stay with me forever. Essaying the role of Kainaaz took an emotional toll on me and I cannot even imagine how the woman on which the story is based must have braved these incidents in her life. I hope every Kainaaz finds her Vedant. I am happy that ZEE5 backed this project and it will now have a chance to travel beyond borders and touch hearts.”