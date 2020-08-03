Here's how Amitabh Bachchan responded to woman who said she has 'totally lost respect' for him

After testing negative for coronavirus Amitabh Bachchan is back home and recently replied to a woman on Facebook who accused him of "advertising" the hospital he was admitted in during his COVID-19 treatment. The user wrote that she had "totally lost respect" for him.

In her complaint, the woman said that her father was wrongly tested positive at the hospital and suffered bedsores as the doctors didn’t take proper care of him.

She wrote, "Mr Amitabh its really sad the kind of advertisement you’re doing for a hospital like that who don’t care about human life and only want to make money...Sorry but totally lost respect for you."

Responding to her comment in a long note, Amitabh wrote, "Jhanvi ji .. I am truly sorry to learn of what your dear and respected Father had to go through and the subsequent problems he developed. I have been in and out of Hospitals from a young age and with medical conditions that have all been extremely severe. There is a certain Code of Conduct in the medical profession and I have noticed that the doctors specialists nurses management all put the utmost in the care of the patient on hand."

He further added, "NO .. I do not advertise for the Hospital, I want to thank them for THE care and treatment that I got from Nanavati I shall and have done it for every Hospital that I have been admitted to and SHALL CONTINUE TO DO SO WITH GREAT RESPECT I! You may have lost respect for me but let me tell you Jhanvi ji, I shall never lose respect for the medical profession and the Doctors of my country. And one last thing .. MY RESPECT AND RESPECTABILITY is not going to be judged by you."