Heard this? Salman Khan's 'Inshallah' based on same plot as his 90s film 'Jaanam Samjha Karo'

There has been a lot of hullabaloo around Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt's romantic pairing in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie Inshallah. Pinkvilla has now revealed the plot of this film which will set the records straight about why their chemistry might actually work out.

A source close to the project told the portal, “Inshallah will bring back the Bhansali we had seen in films like Khamoshi and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. It’s a romantic saga that won’t have lavish sets but will be shot at real locations.” Another informer from the production tells us, “It’s this story of a 40-plus businessman played by Salman Khan who’s carefree and not as serious about his life as men his age would be. His father tells him that he will give him all his wealth only on one condition – he has to fall in love and change his lifestyle”.

“Alia plays an aspiring actress who Salman gets to fool his father. They fake a relationship but in the course of doing so, how they actually fall in love with each other and how their world collides is what Inshallah is all about,” added the source.

Interestingly KoiMoi goes on to point the similarities between Inshallah and Salman Khan's 90s movie Jaanam Samjha Karo starring Urmila Matondkar as the female lead. The plot of that movie too was a lady pretending to be in love with a wealthy businessman's wife when they meet his grandfather. Co-incidentally Urmila and Salman fall in love in Jaanam Samjha Karo too.