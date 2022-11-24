Search icon
'He is still critical, not passed yet': Vikram Gokhale's daughter dismisses death reports

Vikram Gokhale's daughter shunned the death reports and stated that the actor is critical, and has not passed away yet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 07:37 AM IST

Veteran Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale`s health condition is still critical and is on a life support system. Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, from Deenanth Mangeshkar Hospital where presently he is undergoing treatment, denied the rumours of the passing away of the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor and said, "Not true." 

Vikram Gokhale`s daughter on the other hand told ANI, "He is still critical and on life support and has not passed yet. Keep praying for him." In the early hours of Thursday news of the veteran actor passed away surfaced on social media following which several Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Aly Goni, and JavedJaafery among others, took to Twitter to express condolences. 

Meanwhile, there are no details concerning his illness, and neither the family nor the hospital has released any official statement of his health condition yet. The actor made his film debut at the age of 26 in 1971 in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Parwana. 

Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films, including Agneepath, starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1990, and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1999. In 2010, he received the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the Marathi film Anumati. With the Marathi film Aaghaat, he also made his directorial debut. Other notable work of the actor includes Mission Mangal, Hichki, Aiyaari, Bang Bang!, De Dana Dan, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He was last seen in Nikamma alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film hit the theatres in June this year. 

