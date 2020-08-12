'He has been a fighter all his life': Urmila Matondkar wishes speedy recovery to 'Daud' co-star Sanjay Dutt

It came as shocking news to many when it was reported that Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer. Now, several celebrities are wishing him a speedy recovery on their social media pages. Among them is Urmila Matondkar, who worked with Sanjay in moves namely Khoobsurat and Daud. She took to her social media pages and shared a throwback photo with him with a caption wishing him well.

Urmila wrote, "â€ªSuch an upsetting and horrible news that @duttsanjay has been diagnosed with lung cancer... But then again he has been such a fighter all his life... Here is wishing him a speedy recovery #prayersforspeedyrecovery â€¬â€ª#getwellsoon".

Check out the photo below:

On Saturday, Sanjay was rushed to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness. He however assured that he has been tested negative for COVID-19. The Sadak actor tweeted, "Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your good wishes & blessings."

On Tuesday evening, Dutt released a note revealing that he is taking a break from work for his medical treatment. It read as "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!"