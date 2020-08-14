Headlines

'He has a huge responsibility of his children': Sanjay Dutt's cousin gets emotional as she recalls his fighting spirit

Sanjay's wife Maanyata had also released a statement where she praised her husband's never-give-up spirit and urged people to spread love and positivity.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 14, 2020, 06:00 PM IST

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer a few days back. Now, as the actor is nursing himself back to health, his cousin, Zaheeba who saw him grow up turned emotional on learning of this frightening disease. 

Speaking about Sanjay's childhood with an entertainment portal, Zaheeba said, "He was born in front of us and we used to take care of him. He used to be a jovial kid and would keep mimicking people and we would be in splits. But that smile was not there when I saw him on a chat-show with Farooque Shaikh. I would tell him thoda khilkhila ke hanson.. Zindagi ko enjoy karo, (laugh out loud, enjoy life)," BollywoodLife reported.

Further speaking about his ill health, Zaheeba said, "I am so upset and want Sai to make him well. He just turned 61 on July 29 and now this news. But we have seen him go through so much, so I am sure he will defeat this ailment and come back stronger. Besides, he has a huge responsibility on his shoulder with his young children and an elder daughter around; he has to fulfill his duties towards them." 

Recently, Sanjay's wife Maanyata had also released a statement where she praised her husband's never-give-up spirit and urged people to spread love and positivity.

Maanyata said, "Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity."

