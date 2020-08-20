'He connected with him on another level': Kareena Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor's death, why Saif Ali Khan misses him more

2020 was a difficult year for us all and also for Bollywood as many stars like Sushant Singh Rajput, Wajid Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, and others bidding adieu and left for their heavenly abode.

Kareena Kapoor Khan who is expecting her second child and who recently completed 20 years in Bollywood, opened up on the demise of uncle and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and said that she regrets not working with him professionally.

BollywoodLife cited a report in which Kareena said, "It’s been a terrible tragedy. Like me, Chintu uncle was a Virgo. He too believed in saying things as they were. If he loved your performance, he’d tell you so. If he hated your performance, he’d say he didn’t like it. Saif misses him a lot more because he connected with him on another level. They believed they were similar actors. Unfortunately, I never had the opportunity to work with him."

For the uninformed Saif and Rishi had worked together in films like Love Aaj Kal and Hum Tum. On the work front, Kareena will be next seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

Forrest Gump was based on a 1986's novel by the same name, written by Winston Groom. Tom Hanks played the lead character alongside Robert Wright and Gary Sinise.

Forrest Gump swept the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects, and Best Film Editing. Meanwhile, Tom was applauded for his performance with the Best Actor Oscar award. On the other hand, Laal Singh Chaddha is written by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan.