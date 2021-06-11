Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey starrer 'Haseen Dilruba’ trailer out: It will leave you intrigued

The trailer of ‘Haseen Dilruba’, Taapsee Pannu’s latest is out and it is an intriguing one. The film is directed by Vinil Mathew and also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.

The trailer begins with Taapsee talking about a writer Dinesh Pandit who specializes in murders in small towns. Taapsee plays Rani in the film and is married to Vikrant Massey's character, Rishu. After Rishu is killed in an explosion, the shadow of doubt falls on Rani. There are hints of Taapsee's affair with Harshvardhan's character, her not being the ideal wife and Rishu being overly obsessive and suspicious of her behaviour.

In a statement, Taapsee said, “Haseen Dilruba was a film I had a very strong gut feeling about the day I heard the basic idea from Kanika. Unfortunately, I wasn’t the first choice for the film and it came to me after all their options were exhausted. The good old saying that, if it’s meant for you it will come to you stands true for this case. It’s not just a beautifully written mystery, it has such wonderful characters involved which is candy in an actor’s hands. I am glad I got to experiment with my look and performance with this one because I am definitely not the go to person for this kind of character conventionally and we all love to take risks here.”

Harshvardhan Rane plays a pivotal character in the film who seems to be having an affair with a married woman, and gets tangled in the murder of her husband. Harshvardhan said in a statement, "I am honoured to be in the same frame with some of our country's finest talent. Taapsee and Vikrant have one thing in common, I could never make out if they were joking or if they were serious. I always had to look for tiny nuances to understand the pretext. Working on ‘Haseen Dilruba’ also gave me a chance to associate with the best film makers, like Aanand L Rai sir, Vinil sir and Kanika ma'am. I was blown away with the script, a classic whodunit that will keep you guessing until the very end.”

Vikrant Massey is portraying the character of Taapsee’s husband and can be seen in different shades as he moves from being an innocent and loving husband to an obsessive one who gets her name inked on his wrist. “’Haseen Dilruba’ is the perfect mix of humour, quirk, revenge and romance. I hope it surprises the audience as much as it surprised me when I heard it first. It was an enthralling experience shooting for it. Let us all watch the mysteries unravel itself and learn important life lessons from our beloved Pandit Ji,” he said in a statement.

The trailer also ends with Taapsee repeating what writer Dinesh Pandit has said about love, “Amar prem wahi hai jispe khoon ke halke halke se cheetein ho taaki usey buri nazar na lage.”

The film is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions. The film is set to release on July 2 on the US streaming platform, Netflix.