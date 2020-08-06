Has Siddharth Pithani's Instagram profile turned into Sushant Singh Rajput fan page?

We stumbled upon Rhea Chakraborty's Instagram account on Wednesday where she has credited Siddarth Pithani, Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, and flatmate as a photographer in several of her pictures.

However, when we tapped on Siddharth's profile and opened it, the account has 4 posts on it, all dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput. The bio of the said profile reads, "Just to specify this is just a fan page of SSR. This account isn't directly affiliated with any specific individual."

Check out the profile here.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and several others in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and officially took over the probe from Bihar Police. The central agency has named Sushant's friend Rhea, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with the actor's death.

The case has been registered under section 341 (wrongful restrain), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the India Penal Code (IPC).

Sushant was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in the Bandra area of Mumbai on June 14. Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) with officials claiming that prima facie evidence pointed towards suicide. Last month, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed a police complaint against Rhea and her family members, and Sushant's manager Shruti Modi in Patna, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.