Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty: Athiya Shetty's wish for her 'greatest protector' will melt your heart

Suniel Shetty, Bollywood's macho man, celebrates his birthday today, and to celebrate his big day, his daughter Athiya Shetty wrote the sweetest wish for her father. Sharing two memories from her childhood, Athiya wrote on her Instagram, "To my wisest teacher, greatest protector, toughest workout buddy, and my bestest friend, happy birthday! love you papa, nobody can match the size of your heart."

In the two pictures that Athiya shared, while one shows Suniel Shetty giving a kiss to Athiya, who is looking too cute with a huge bow on her head while the other is a video in which Suniel Shetty is seen dancing with little Athiya on his shoulders.

For the uninformed, Athiya has been a centre of attention for her rumoured relationship with Indian cricketer KL Rahul with them posting comments and pictures with each other on Instagram.

Suniel had recently also reacted to the same and said that he is aware of the rumours around his daughter's life but knows that it is fuelled by media. However, he said that if some wild rumours come, he would not hesitate from clarifying on social media.

The Mohra actor had also recently defended the nepotism charge levied on star kids and had said, "An IAS would want his or her child to become an IAS because we are comfortable in that. This is our world, yes they (star kids) get a break, but after first Friday, they have to prove themselves, so it's only unfair."

We wish actor Suniel Shetty a very happy birthday!