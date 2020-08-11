Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: Sajid Nadiadwala locks 'Kick 2' script starring actor opposite Salman Khan

Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda has shared this piece of news on Twitter much to the excitement of Jacqueline Fernandez’s fans.

Jacqueline Fernandez turned a year older today and to celebrate her big day, on eof the best birthday gifts that she received was a new project in the form of Kick 2, a much-awaited sequel of Salman Khan's blockbuster film Kick.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda shared this piece of news on Twitter much to the excitement of Jacqueline’s fans. She has revealed how the producer (Sajid) locked the script at 4 am. That’s not all. She also revealed that the actress will be playing an exceptional role in Kick 2.

On the other hand, to celebrate her birthday, her Kick co-star Salman Khan also took to his Official Instagram page and nd wished Jacqueline on her birthday by sharing a picture of the two of them. He wrote, "Happy bday Jacky... Wish u all d happiness."

For the uninformed, Jacqueline and Salman earlier collaborated for Kick back in 2014 that went on to become a huge hit. A few days back, both of them also appeared in a music video titled Tere Bina and their wonderful on-screen chemistry did wonders yet again.

'Tere Bina' released during the coronavirus lockdown and is a sweet romantic song with a happy and not-so-happy ending. The song was crooned by none other than Salman Khan, the music was composed by Ajay Bhatia while the lyrics were penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in the Netflix movie Mrs. Serial Killer co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in the lead roles.