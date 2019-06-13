Happy Birthday Disha Patani: Tiger Shroff aka Tiggy wishes 'D' by sharing a video from their kickass dance rehearsal

Disha Patani is celebrating her birthday today and she has turned 26. The social media pages are flooded with wishes and beautiful messages for the sexy actor. During a recent interaction with DNA After Hrs, when Disha was asked about her plans for the day, she had said, "I feel like I’m too old now to celebrate. I get really awkward with birthdays. You get so much attention with all the calls and messages and then suddenly the next day, you’re like, ‘Oh, whatever! It’s over’."

Meanwhile, among all the birthday wishes, Disha got a sweet one from her rumoured 'special someone'! Yes, we are talking about Tiger Shroff. The young star took to his Instagram page and shared a video wherein both Tiger and Disha are doing dance rehearsals and are syncing their steps well and it's definitely a treat to one's eyes." Tiger posted the video with a caption stating, "Happy birthday D! @dishapatani"

Check out the video below:

Disha also replied to Tiger's birthday wish for her by commenting, "thank you so much tiggy, so sweet of you"

Disha is currently getting an appreciation for her stint in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. Sharing her happiness, she told DNA After Hrs, "That’s true! It was such a positive film and had a good message. I’m so glad that my family liked me in the movie. They were genuinely proud of me, which was the best compliment for me."

On the other hand, Tiger was last seen in Student of the Year 2.