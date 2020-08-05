'Growing young with you is a blessing': Riteish Deshmukh's birthday wish for 'baiko' Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh is ringing in her birthday with her near and dear ones. The actor has turned 33 and social media pages are flooded with wishes for her. Genelia's husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh also wished his ladylove in the sweetest way. He took to his Instagram page and shared a sweet photo with Genelia with an adorable caption. In the photo, Riteish is seen in a green sweatshirt while Genelia wore an orange jacket.

The Total Dhamaal actor wrote, "â€ªYou are my bestest friend, my eternal laughter, my partner in crime, my happiness, my guide, my enthusiasm, my excitement, my light, my life, my everything. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Baiko - growing young with you is a blessing. @geneliad #HappyBirthdayGenelia."

Genelia commented on Riteish's post by writing, "To us... To our flaws, to our weaknesses, to our strengths, to our happiness... I need you to be me... Love you Forever Always."

Check out the post below:

Earlier talking about their love for each other, Riteish had said, "Every time we need to find something that is out of the ordinary.. if you are in a life that you are spending together, and if every day becomes routine, it’s important to break that routine. And, once you break that routine, it will add freshness to your life. And that routine should be a surprise… 'Oh, are we doing this today?' That 'Oh' factor in a relationship, always keeps it going."

While Genelia said, "We enjoy our time together. Romance and all are big words. Just the fact you enjoy each other, love each other and you 'can' spend 24 hours of a day with each other is important."