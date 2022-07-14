Goodluck Jerry trailer: Janhvi Kapoor turns dynamic drug dealer in Aanand L Rai's crime-comedy

Janhvi Kapoor's film Goodluck Jerry will stream on Disney plus Hotstar from July 29.

With Aanand L Rai's production Goodluck Jerry, Janhvi Kapoor is prepared to display her talent. Now that the movie trailer is up, we can already tell that it might be a compelling and flawless watch.



Check out the trailer here:

Goodluck Jerry is directed by Siddharth Sen, produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow production with Mahaveer Jain Films and Subaskaran's Lyca Productions. The film will stream on Disney plus Hotstar from July 29.



Apart from Goodluck Jerry, she will also be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi. On May 9, the filming of Mr And Mrs Mahi began. Mr And Mrs Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor's and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film, was announced by producer Karan Johar in November 2021. The film's production is now underway. Sharing a photo of the clapboard from the movie’s sets on Day 1, Dharma Productions wrote, “The field is set and team #MrAndMrsMahi is all geared up! Day 1 of shoot begins."



Karan Johar shared the photo on his Instagram stories, wishing Mr. and Mrs. Mahi the best of luck. The filmmaker wrote, “Best of luck to the entire team of #MrAndMrsMahi for starting the first innings! Knock it out of the park.” Mr and Mrs Mahi is slated to release in cinemas on October 7.