'Goddess' Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor share 'thumkas' on Zingaat at Ambani's pre-wedding bash, fans say 'this is crazy'

Janhvi Kapoor teaches Rihanna to do 'thumkas' on Zingaat in Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.

American Pop star Rihanna recently performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash and the videos of her performance took over the social media. Now, a video of her grooving with Janhvi Kapoor is going viral on the internet.

On Saturday, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a video of her sharing ‘thumkas’ with Rihanna on Zingaat at Ambani’s pre-wedding bash. In the video, the two can be seen giving together and even twerking towards the end. Sharing the video on Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “This woman is a goddess. stop it goodbye.” Janhvi Kapoor was seen wearing a silver cut-out dress whereas Rihanna was wearing a pink dress with a thigh-high slit. The two were seen having a great time at the after-party and also shared a hug.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the video. One of the comments read, “Janhvi Kapoor making Rihanna dance on Zingaat, Iconic!” Another user wrote, “Crossover we didn't expect.” Another user commented, “What a moment!” Another user wrote, “why do I find it cringe.” Another comment read, “This is crazy.” Another wrote, “Baddie started twerking on this banger.”

Not only Janhvi Kapoor, a number of other A-listers like Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and more witnessed Rihanna’s electrying performance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. The pre-wedding bash is a 3 day celebration being held in Jamnagar while the wedding is scheduled for July.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is soon going to make her Telugu debut alongside Jr NTR in Koratala Siva’s Devara. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, who will be essaying the role of the antagonist. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 10.