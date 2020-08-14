Global Prayers For SSR: Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti request people to share images

Sushant Singh Rajput's Shweta Singh Kirti and Ankita Lokhande have requested people to share images with folded hands for 'Global Prayers For SSR'

Hours after Shweta SIngh Kirti shared an image initiating 'Global Prayer For SSR', she has now shared an image in which she requested people to share images with folded hands. Ankita Lokhande, who had a long-term relationship with Sushant, also supported.

"Post a pic of yours with folded hands and join the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR at 10 am(IST) on 15th August. Let’s Pray together for truth to shine forth and for God to guide us. #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput #Warriors4SSR #CBIForSSR #GodIsWithUs @itsSSR," wrote Shweta and Ankita.

Shweta had initiated the 'Global Prayers For SSR' initiative. Through her post, Shweta had asked people for silence and prayer at 10 am (according to their local time) on August 15, 2020. The post quoted Bhagvat Gita - "These bodies are perishable, but the dwellers in these bodies are eternal, indestructible and impenetrable."

"I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus," she tweeted alongside the post.

On Thursday, Shweta took to Twitter to share her message through the video. She was even heard saying that if people do not speak up right now, the family and fans will never get closure in the case. Thus, Shweta states, that the netizens should also demand CBI probe in Sushant's death case.