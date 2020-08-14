Global Prayers For SSR: Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti request people to share images

Headlines

Watch: Leopard enters sets of Shoaib Ibrahim's show Ajooni, attacks dog in presence of 200 people

IAS Tina Dabi flaunts baby bump in sister Ria Dabi’s birthday pictures, check here

Meet West Bengal’s richest man, built Rs 87,000 crore company, owns luxurious mansion, not from IIT, IIM, net worth is..

'Rise above political bickering': Supreme Court to Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi LG amid row over appointment of DERC head

Delhi: 21-year-old man killed for allegedly raping woman, 2 held

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Leopard enters sets of Shoaib Ibrahim's show Ajooni, attacks dog in presence of 200 people

IAS Tina Dabi flaunts baby bump in sister Ria Dabi’s birthday pictures, check here

'Rise above political bickering': Supreme Court to Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi LG amid row over appointment of DERC head

10 most devastating floods occurred over last decade in India

10 Symptoms of iodine deficiency

9 times Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol stole our hearts with their beautiful chemistry on-screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Chandrayaan 3: Very Proud Of ISRO Moon Mission's Successful Launch, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Draft Ready: Live-In To Marriage, Kids & Divorce | Highlights

Unease grows as US sends cluster bombs to Ukraine despite global opposition

Watch: Leopard enters sets of Shoaib Ibrahim's show Ajooni, attacks dog in presence of 200 people

Kohrra star Suvinder Vicky on stereotypical depiction of Punjab, Sikhs in films: 'Sarson ke khet se aage...' | Exclusive

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Global Prayers For SSR: Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti request people to share images

Sushant Singh Rajput's Shweta Singh Kirti and Ankita Lokhande have requested people to share images with folded hands for 'Global Prayers For SSR'

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 14, 2020, 02:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hours after Shweta SIngh Kirti shared an image initiating 'Global Prayer For SSR', she has now shared an image in which she requested people to share images with folded hands. Ankita Lokhande, who had a long-term relationship with Sushant, also supported.

"Post a pic of yours with folded hands and join the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR at 10 am(IST) on 15th August. Let’s Pray together for truth to shine forth and for God to guide us. #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput #Warriors4SSR #CBIForSSR #GodIsWithUs @itsSSR," wrote Shweta and Ankita.

Shweta had initiated the 'Global Prayers For SSR' initiative. Through her post, Shweta had asked people for silence and prayer at 10 am (according to their local time) on August 15, 2020. The post quoted Bhagvat Gita - "These bodies are perishable, but the dwellers in these bodies are eternal, indestructible and impenetrable."

"I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus," she tweeted alongside the post.

On Thursday, Shweta took to Twitter to share her message through the video. She was even heard saying that if people do not speak up right now, the family and fans will never get closure in the case. Thus, Shweta states, that the netizens should also demand CBI probe in Sushant's death case.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

AAP to participate in Opposition meet after Congress backs Arvind Kejriwal against Delhi ordinance

Meet India's most expensive dog, worth more than annual salary of top CEOs

Oppenheimer’s India connect: Father of atomic bomb got ‘Top Secret’ letter from Jawaharlal Nehru, know why

Delhi floods: NCR hit by heavy rains just as floodwater recedes; know full IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE