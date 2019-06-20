From Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt: B-Town ladies opt for power dressing with pantsuits!

Katrina Kaif grabs eyeballs whenever she steps out, but last month, the stunner was the cynosure of all eyes when she walked the red carpet of a style event sporting a three-piece Nikhil Thampi pantsuit. The oxblood monotone creation, which featured a waistcoat, bell pants and a blazer, was power dressing at its best, making the diva stand out in the sea of gowns and dresses.

When it comes to oozing confidence sartorially, looks like more and more women are falling to the allure and versatility that a pantsuit promises. The dominant trend seen on recent international runways has picked up momentum here as well.

Talking about his debut association with Kat for this particular piece, Nikhil says the brief from the actress was to do something unpredictable. “She wanted to exude a Cate Blanchett-kind-of-modern-powerful image. It was a departure from her personal style, but she was absolutely game to do something fun and unique. When she saw the outfit, it was love at first sight for her!” he shares.

Nikhil believes that the charm of a pantsuit lies in its adaptability from daytime to night-time. “In today’s world, when you have 30 commitments in a day, a piece of clothing that can be easily translated from day to night is a good investment. Invest in a cool, quirky pantsuit, and you can keep styling it differently to suit different occasions,” he says. For women who are attempting to dabble with this style, the designer suggests opting for a bold colour, and not playing it safe with black or white. “Try and shock the audience a bit just to show that you are experimental. Once they appreciate it, then you can go for colour blocking or cut-out suits in different fabrics,” he adds.