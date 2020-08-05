'Forever & always': Ajay Devgn wishes Kajol on her birthday

It's Kajol's birthday today and the actor has turned 46. Social media pages are flooded with birthday wishes for the actor. One of the sweetest and most awaited wishes is from none other than Kajol's husband and actor Ajay Devgn. The 'Singham' star took to his social media pages and shared a candid click with Kajol which was taken earlier this year during Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

In the photo, Kajol is seen looking pretty in an off-white printed churidar set with a sheer matching dupatta. She completed the look with silver oxidised earrings. Whereas Ajay sported a handsome look in a black T-Shirt and grey faded jeans. He also donned a pair of sunglasses.

Ajay captioned his post stating, "Happy returns of the day, forever & always @kajol".

Check out the photo below:

Ajay and Kajol have been married since 1999 and during an interaction with Humans of Bombay, she had spoken about their love story. The Helicopter Eela actor said, "We met 25 years ago, on the sets of Hulchul–I was ready for the shot & asked, ‘Where’s my hero?’ Someone pointed him out–he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I bitched about him! We began talking on set & became friends. I was dating someone at the time & so was he–I’ve even complained about my then-boyfriend to him! Soon, we both broke up with our significant others. Neither of us proposed–it was understood that we were to be together. It went from hand-holding to a lot more before we knew it!"