FLASHBACK: When Amrita Arora was certain that Pakistani origin cricketer Usman Afzaal was the right man for her

It's normally Malaika Arora who makes it to the headlines almost everyday with her frequent 'gym looks' and outings with friends or beau Arjun Kapoor, but this time it's her sister Amrita Arora who's grabbing a lot of eyeballs, courtesy - her statement on her rumoured ex boyfriend, Australian cricketer Usman Afzaal whose of Pakistani origin.

Before Amrita Arora tied the knot with her hubby dearest Shakeel Ladak, she was reportedly dating Australian cricketer of Pakistani origin - Usman Afzaal. The actress was in a relationship with Usman for about a year. The duo was frequently spotted spending time together and they also never held back from speaking about each other in public.

In fact, in a special episode of Amitabh Bachchan's game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, when Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora had graced the 'hot seat', Amrita had joined them in the quiz show as a guest along with her then boyfriend Usman. She had also said, "I'm certain this is the man for me. We'll make it legal whenever it's the right time for both of us."

This old statment of Amrita Arora about her ex boyfriend Usman has been breaking the Internet since Wednesday morning.

For those who're uninitiated, Amrita Arora tied the knot with Shakeel Ladak, who was earlier married to Amrita's friend Nisha Rana. After Nisha and Shakeel were divorced (Amrita was apparently still dating Usman then), a few reports suggested that Amrita might have something to do with it. However, Amrita's mother Joyce rubbished the reports and cleared the air saying that Shakeel and Nisha got divorced in 2006, while Amrita and Shakeel got into a relationship with Shakeel in the year 2008.