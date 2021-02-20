FIR against Vivek Oberoi for not wearing mask, helmet in Valentine's Day video with wife

On the occasion of Valentine's Day this year, Vivek Oberoi took to his social media pages and shared a video with his wife Priyanka Alva. In the video, the couple is seen going on a bike ride in Mumbai on his new Harley Davidson which he purchased. The video has the 'Saathiya' title track in the backdrop and the couple is enjoying the bike ride to the fullest. However, both Vivek and Priyanka are seen without masks and the actor didn't even wear a helmet.

Vivek captioned the video stating, "Happy Valentine's Day! What a start to this lovely Valentine's day with Main, Meri Patni aur who! A refreshing joyride indeed! @cruisersplanet @harleydavidson_india #WohAaGayi #HarleyDavidson #valentinespecial #loveforbikes #bikesofinstagram #loveandwheels #vroomValentine."

Check it out below:

However, Vivek's bike stint turned out to be illegal, and Santacruz traffic police have issued the actor challan of Rs 500. As per reports in The Times of India, the challan was issued on Friday by assistant inspector Nandkishore Jadhav. Whereas DCP (zone IX) Abhishek Trimukhe told the portal that they are registering a case against Vivek for flouting COVID-19 norms such as stepping out without wearing a mask.

Also read Vivek Oberoi names THESE actors to step into Rani Mukerji and his shoes for 'Saathiya' remake

Meanwhile, under both IPC sections 188 and 269, an offender can be punished with up to six months in jail or a fine or both.

Vivek Oberoi is yet to react to the FIR registered against him by Mumbai Police.

On the work front, Vivek will next be seen in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter which marks the acting debut of Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari.