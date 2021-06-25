Headlines

Bollywood

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta REACTS to reports of reuniting with Sanjay Dutt for 'Zinda 2'

On the work front, while Sanjay Gupta last directed 'Mumbai Saga', Sanjay Dutt will be seen in 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 25, 2021, 06:34 PM IST

After a few reports in the media suggested that filmmaker Sanjay Gupta was reuniting with actor Sanjay Dutt after 14 years to work on the sequel of the film 'Zinda', the director took to his Twitter account to bust the fake news. 

Issuing a denial on the microblogging site, Sanjay wrote while quote-tweeting an article that it was a 'false exclusive'. He wrote, "False Exclusive!!! When it's all in place I am the first to proudly announce my next. This is not it!" 

Speaking to ETimes, Sanjay said, "The reports about 'Zinda 2' are completely false, but I will definitely work with Sanjay Dutt as soon as something good comes up. We have a long legacy of work and if we have to get together, it has to be for something truly challenging and memorable. I cannot go to Sanju with just about anything. It has to be an outstanding role, that's also a great challenge for him. As soon as that comes my way, I will be at his door".

For the unversed, the filmmaker and Sunjay Dutt have worked together in a few projects in the past including 'Kaante', 'Musafir', 'Zinda', 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', and 'Aatish'. 

On the work front, while Sanjay Gupta last directed 'Mumbai Saga', Sanjay Dutt will be seen in 'KGF: Chapter 2'. 

