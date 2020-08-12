Fashion designer Simar Dugal dies of cancer; Malaika Arora, Ritu Kumar mourn 'end of an era of fashion in India'

Film industry loses another gem in fashion designer Simar Dugal.

Ace fashion designer and former model Simar Dugal died of cancer on Wednesday. Simar owned a fashion label and was a celebrated designer in the industry. Her sudden death sent shockwaves in the industry with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neha Dhupia bidding adieu to their friend.

Malaika Arora was among the first celebs to mourn Simar Dugal's demise. She posted a few pictures of the fashion designer and wrote, "My eyes well up n I can't stop the tears .... my beautiful friend, my angel, my strongest, my most compassionate Sim. Love u n miss u so, so much .... rest in peace, my friend."

Check out her post here.

Meanwhile, other celebs like Bhavana Pandey, fashion designers Manish Malhotra and Vikram Phadnis and others took to the comments section of Malaika's post to express grief.

On the other hand, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a photo of Simar Dugal on her Instagram stories to remember her. Apart from Bollywood celebs, aace fashion designer Ritu Kumar shared an extensive note remembering Simar Dugal on her Instagram account.

An excerpt from her caption read, "She fought a very difficult battle, for several years now, with cancer, and survived the years she lived, with a brave face which was exemplary. For me, her passing away seems as if an era of fashion in India has also gone, perhaps not ever to come back again in quite the same way. I have also lost a friend and a muse. She will be truly missed. My deepest condolences to her family, who have been pillars of strength through her tough journey to the end."