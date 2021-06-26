Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani Dandekar's photo in bathrobe goes VIRAL

Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani Dandekar is an avid social media user. She uses her Instagram handle to share updates from her personal as well as professional life with her fans. Never one to mince words, Shibani's Instagram account is filled with some bold and glamorous photos of the actress. From her pictures in bikini to raising the temperature in a risque gown, Shibani's social media timeline has it all and her massive fan following make sure that whenever she shares a new picture, it goes viral.

Similar was the fate of Shibani's latest photo in which she is seen relaxing in a bathrobe on her bed accompanied by her pets Jimmy and Tyson dozing off by her side.

The casual look that Shibani sported in the photo, struck a chord with her fans who called her 'scintillating beauty', 'amazing', and 'lovely' among other things.

Alongside the adorable photo, Shibani wrote a sweet note for her 'babies' which read, "Can’t imagine my life without my babies.. my whole world! Thank you for lighting up my life #JimandTy mama love you x."

Take a look at the photo here:

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar's step-mom Shabana Azmi shared a happy family photo on social media that featured her husband and famous lyricist, Javed Akhtar, step-son Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. In the photo, while Javed, Farhan and Shibani are seen colour-coordinating in shades of mustard, Shabana Azmi is seen donning a salwar suit set in a soothing shade of green. On one hand, while Shibani is seen in mustard and pink tie and dye printed top teamed with printed trousers, on the other Javed and Farhan Akhtar can be seen twinning in mustard colour outfits. While sharing the photo, Shabana Azmi wrote, "Hassi Khushi" with red heart emojis.

The family was all smiles as the struck a pose for the camera.

Take a look:

On the work front, Shibani was last seen in the 2018 film'Bhavesh Joshi'.