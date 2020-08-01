Fans feel Salman Khan left cryptic message on 'Tiger 3' through his Eid wish

Salman Khan wished his fans 'Eid Mubarak' with a rather cryptic image. The fans have gotten excited thinking the actor is soon going to give an update about 'Tiger 3' - the franchise which has been taken forward with Salman and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

In both Kabir Khan's 'Ek Tha Tiger' and Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Tiger Zinda Hai', a scarf played an important part of Salman Khan's character. Thus, Salman wishing Eid Mubarak with a scarf covering his face, has fans believing that 'Tiger 3' announcement is on its way.

"Tiger is coming back for his mission.... After #Tigerzindahai eagerly awaiting for it's 3rd part... @BeingSalmanKhan’s giving some hints about #Tiger3," wrote a fan while sharing an image from Tiger franchise and Salman's latest Eid wish.

Take a look:

Tiger is coming back for his mission.... After #Tigerzindahai eagerly awaiting for it's 3rd part... @BeingSalmanKhan’s giving some hints about #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/Dbqy92LPQz — DHIRAJ (@SalmanKhanhsk3) August 1, 2020

Tiger Tiger Tiger !!! Announcement Soon, This Will be Going To The Biggest Action Movie Of Indian Cinema. It Will be Huge Can't Wait #Tiger3 #SalmanKhan #YRF50 pic.twitter.com/5so3Cr859w — BeingChinu (@BeingChinu1) August 1, 2020

'Tiger Zinda Hai' had released in December 2017. The movie was a blockbuster, and soon, news about 'Tiger 3' started making rounds of the internet. However, it was not yet confirmed whether Kabir Khan or Ali Abbas Zafar would come on board for the movie.

Post 'Tiger Zinda Hai', Ali had collaborated with Salman and Katrina for 'Bharat', which released in 2019. Meanwhile, Salman was awaiting the release of his movie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', directed by Prabhudheva, on the occasion of Eid.