Failing to pray for Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut shares video of mother conducting prayers for her safety

Kangana Raanut, who had been speaking up for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, making various claims and lately, demanding CBI probe in the matter, failed to participate in Global Prayers for the actor. She has now shared a video stating that her mother conducted prayers for her safety.

Kangana shared that her mother conducted a puja of the Mahamrityunjay mantra for the actor's safety. She stated that the puja ended earlier today, and thanked her family for it. She ended the post writing 'Har har mahadev, kaashi vishvanath maharaj ki jai'.

Here's her post:

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti had started the initiative 'Global 24-hour prayers for SSR', which took place throughout the day. Netizens from across the world shared their images while praying for Sushant. Apart from Shweta, Ankita Lokhande and Kriti Sanon had also shared images of them praying.

Shweta had also shared a video of Sushant's family from the prayer meeting of late actor, while pleading people to share images of them joining hands for the initiative.

Kangana last spoke about Sushant while asking for CBI for the actor. She joined various celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Sooraj Pancholi, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and others in demanding #CBIForSSR.

Shweta had first created a video demanding the same. She was heard saying, "Hello everyone. I am Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, and I request everyone to stand together and demand for CBI enquiry for Sushant. We deserve to know the truth. We deserve justice for Sushant."

Nearly choking, Singh added, "Otherwise we will never find closure. We won't be able to live a peaceful life. (Translated from Hindi) I request everyone from the bottom of my heart that we stand together to demand for CBI enquiry, because we deserve to know the truth. Thank you," said Shweta before showing her placard for #CBIForSSR and ending the video saying 'please.'