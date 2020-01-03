'Excuse me, it is my money': Deepika Padukone on reporter asking if Ranveer Singh is involved in her production house

Deepika Padukone is currently preparing for the release of one of the 2020s most anticipated releases Chhapaak in which she plays the role of an acid attack survivor. The film is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal who survived and thrived after her acid attack incidence in 2005.

Chhapaak is a doubly special film for Deepika because not only does she play a role she never has attempted before but also because the film will mark her debut as a producer in the industry.

Deepika, who has, over the years impressed fans and critics alike for her brilliant performances, is currently busy with the promotions of the film.

Today at an event to launch the title track of Chhapaak, Deepika was asked by a reporter if her husband, Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh too, has invested in the production of Chhapaak and the Padmaavat actresses' witty response is sure to win your hearts.

Replying to the reporter's question Deepika brilliantly quipped saying, "Excuse me, it is my money."

Hearing her answer and how she dealt with the situation, the cast and crew of the film as well as the media personnel present at the event burst out laughing and applauded the actress.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is all set to release on January 10, 2020. The film is set to clash with Ajay Devgn starrer magnum opus Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the box office in which he will essay the role of a Maratha warrior, Tanhaji Malusare. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.